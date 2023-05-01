City of Navasota names next Assistant Chief of Police

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - John Shoemaker will be the next Assistant Chief of Police in Navasota.

He will be sworn in at City Hall Monday, May 8, at 3 p.m.

He has been with the department for over eight years and served in many roles. Most recently, he served as an investigator.

“His leadership and willingness to serve will allow our department to continue to provide the best services to our community,” Police Chief Mike Mize said.

The Assistant Chief serves as the operational manager for the department.

“Over the years, Shoemaker has demonstrated his willingness to go above and beyond his assigned police duties,” City Manager Jason Weeks said.

