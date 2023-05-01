Cyclists descend on Kyle Field for the Bike MS 150 to raise money for multiple sclerosis

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Thousands of cyclists from across Texas flooded Kyle Field this weekend for the Bike MS 150 ride, the nation’s largest fundraiser for multiple sclerosis.

The event, which generates millions of dollars for research and treatment of the disease, starts in both Austin and Houston before ending in College Station.

Mark LeBlanc, an Aggie and graduate of the class of ‘85, has participated in the event more than 30 times, becoming a familiar face among the cyclists crisscrossing the Lone Star State.

“What I’m doing is minor compared to what somebody with MS has to do every day. You know, five times the effort to comb your hair, brush your teeth,” LeBlanc said. “When I started, there were no therapies. Now there are over 20 of them to help people with MS. So I know that the dollars that I’ve raised go to supporting the research for these individuals and their families.”

LeBlanc says he has become accustomed to making the 150-mile journey to Kyle Field, doing it for all the friends he has developed over the years. He says his friends and the people he’s met along the journey are his driving force to continue each year.

“It’s just the friends. I mean, knowing that friends that have MS, their lives have been prolonged because of the therapies that have been developed over the last the 15 years. It’s just, I mean, it’s just gonna keep you going,” said LeBlanc.

Audrey Blank, a national ambassador for Bike MS and captain of Team Audrey Heroes, is a multiple sclerosis survivor and advocate who empowers people affected by MS to solve everyday challenges. Diagnosed with MS in 2007, Blank has raised awareness and participated in numerous events to fundraise for a cure, including the Texas MS 150 and other BikeMS, WalkMS, HikeMS, and MuckFest MS events. Blank’s team has cumulatively raised over $1 million.

“I didn’t know how my MS was gonna affect me, cause it infects the brain, the spinal cord, and the optical nerve. And now I have a network of people, a network of resources that when I was first diagnosed, there was a limited number of medicines and we’re now up to 25 medicines,” Blank said.

Bike MS has invested over a billion dollars into research, paving the way for nearly all available treatment options.

Blank said that hosting this year’s event was an honor, but knowing the sacrifice many have made to help find a cure is the most rewarding.

“To know that people are giving their time and money to help me and save my life and the lives of everyone else, there are no words to even say, thank you,” said Blank.

