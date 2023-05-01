Downtown Bryan business, law enforcement take action after quadruple shooting

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police continue to investigate a quadruple shooting that happened Sunday morning in Downtown Bryan. Just one day later, one business is already adding to its security measures.

Authorities say four individuals were shot just after 2 a.m. on Sunday outside a bar near West 26th Street and South Bryan Avenue. The victims, all men, are expected to survive their injuries, according to police.

The shooting occurred near 3rd Floor and happened outside and after the business had already closed for the night.

Patrick Tristan, General Manager at 3rd Floor, said he heard the alarming sound.

“We actually heard the shots. But, a lot of times people are actually trying to get back in the bar and bang on the door, so, we didn’t think anything of it. But then, an officer called and told me what happened,” said Tristan.

It’s a situation Tristan and his crew at 3rd Floor don’t take lightly.

“Immediately after we contacted [Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission], contacted Officer Christian, started talking to detectives, just trying to get an idea of what we can do to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Tristan said.

As Downtown Bryan continues to grow, Tristan said the need to keep people safe on the streets grows too.

“We’re going to have constables every Friday and Saturday, at least two, bare minimum,” said Tristan. “We plan on installing a bunch of cameras on this back side of the church, just so we can hopefully hold some people accountable and change their actions.”

Bryan Police Chief, Eric Buske, told KBTX it’s important that businesses and law enforcement officers work together to combat these incidents.

“It’s very important that we have a relationship with business owners and that we talk,” said Buske. “It’s important for businesses that attract crowds to let us know and we’ll plan for it.”

As for what’s next, Chief Buske said more officers will be out on the streets. But, that isn’t unusual for this time of year.

“Typically, as the weather warms, we’ll put more officers out. Whether that’s Downtown Bryan or community gathering spots. We’ve done this for several years. As far as Saturday night, we’ll keep evaluating on what we need to do because we want to keep the city safe. It is a very safe city, we want to keep it that way,” said Buske.

“That should be the focus, the safety. Just to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” said Tristan.

At this time, the motive for the shooting remains unknown, and no arrests have been made. Police believe this was not a random act of violence and is believed to be an isolated incident.

Bryan Police are urging anyone with information to come forward and contact BPD Detective Field at 979-209-5309.

