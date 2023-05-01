Focus at Four: Allie’s Way Act to end distracted driving in Texas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A pair of bills filed in the Texas Legislature hope to help combat distracted driving in the state.

“After we lost Allie, it really shattered our world,” said Jamie White, founder of Allie’s Way. “When you lose someone so close like that, you can take a path that’s not helpful and kind of disintegrate into your grief or you can make a positive impact and prevent other families from from having to suffer.”

Senate Bill 41 or the “Allie’s Way Act” is named after Allie White, a 2-year-old who was hit and killed by a distracted driver.

If passed, it would require drivers to put down their phones and use them in a hands-free manner.

There is also a companion piece of legislation called House Bill 3155, but both bills have stalled in the legislature.

“At this point we haven’t gotten a hearing in either chambers,” said White. “We were told it would possibly get a hearing in the Senate, but that hasn’t happened. The next step would be to try again next session.”

After Allie’s death, her parents created the nonprofit “Allie’s Way,” in an effort to end distracted driving.

In 2022, KBTX first told you how Allie’s Way also partnered with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Kidsafe Initiative to help spread awareness across the state.

“As her mom, I took that mission because we both agreed that this can’t happen again,” said White. “We don’t want this to happen to another family. So that’s when I just took it off and ran with it. We partnered with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension.”

White vowed to keep fighting for change to help get both bills passed in Austin.

“I plan on meeting with as many senators and representatives as I possibly can over the next two years, sharing Allie’s story and talking about distracted driving,” said White.

