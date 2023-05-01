Lexington man sentenced to 45 years for murder

Amarion Cooper was sentenced to 45 years for murder
Amarion Cooper was sentenced to 45 years for murder
By Katherine Griffith
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Lexington man who pleaded guilty to murder will spend 45 years in prison.

Amarion Cooper is accused of shooting and killing a man in the parking lot of HEB on Texas Avenue in May of 2021.

Authorities say Cooper and another man, Trevon Stewart, had arranged to meet the victim, Cameron Gray, to buy marijuana and THC wax.

Cooper and Stewart reportedly tried to rob Gray while he was still in his car, shooting him more than once.

Cooper also pleaded guilty to a deadly conduct discharge firearm charge for an incident that happened in September of 2020.

After an argument outside the Premiere Cinema, he reportedly fired several shots into a family’s car.

Cooper was sentenced to 10 years for that charge.

