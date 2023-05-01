‘Little Black Dress Empower Hours’ shows support to BCS women owned businesses

THE THR3E(Recurring) EXTENDED
By Amy Licerio
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Women in Business hosts a social hour to uplift and empower women who are moving mountains in the business world.

Toya Johnson, who kicked off Aggieland Women in Business, stopped by the Three to share how she and a group of women are supporting each other and their businesses.

“There are so many just dynamic, powerful women right here in our local community. After a week or so you’re ready, and you need to just wind down,” said Johnson.

Johnson says she found herself wanting to hang with her fellow businesswomen mid-week just to decompress.

She decided to spearhead an outing she calls the Empower Hour. It’s on those days Johnson and several women visit different women-owned hot spots to unwind and, most importantly, show support.

This week alone she worked with Charli’s Boutique in College Station, a place she has loved since childhood.

“I just remember when I was a little girl and riding by her boutique and seeing those gorgeous dresses in her windows,” said Johnson. “Today I’m wearing one of her dresses!”

She also works closely with Closet Candy owner, Caron Emola, her boutique can be found online.

Another women owned business is Sarah K Designs. Not only does she laser engrave and personalize gifts in College Station, she also laser engraves wine glasses used during the Empower Hour.

“She has helped me with some of my clients personalizing different laser engraved items,” said Johnson.

The group meets every other Tuesday night at a different woman-owned location or venue, one of their favorite haunts in the area is Vino Boheme.

To get in touch with Toya Johnson visit the Women in Business Facebook group.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Bryan shooting leaves four injured. Photo: Rusty Surette
Four people shot outside bar in Downtown Bryan
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of gunfire
The Deanville Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of Fire Chief Bill Colley
Deanville Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of Fire Chief
On Saturday the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for transporting 80 pounds of...
Madisonville man accused for transporting marijuana through Madison County

Latest News

The Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging is celebrating older Americans this month with the...
The Brazos Valley Area Agency on Aging celebrates older Americans this month
A&M Consolidated audio and visual production students share their hard work on the big screen
A&M Consolidated AV production students share their hard work on the big screen
Country Fried Steak Benedict
Another Broken Egg: Taking the Country Fried Steak Benedict to another level
A&M Consolidated students put on 24th Annual Film Fest
A&M Consolidated students put on 24th Annual Film Fest