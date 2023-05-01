‘Little Black Dress Empower Hours’ shows support to BCS women owned businesses

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Women in Business hosts a social hour to uplift and empower women who are moving mountains in the business world.

Toya Johnson, who kicked off Aggieland Women in Business, stopped by the Three to share how she and a group of women are supporting each other and their businesses.

“There are so many just dynamic, powerful women right here in our local community. After a week or so you’re ready, and you need to just wind down,” said Johnson.

Johnson says she found herself wanting to hang with her fellow businesswomen mid-week just to decompress.

She decided to spearhead an outing she calls the Empower Hour. It’s on those days Johnson and several women visit different women-owned hot spots to unwind and, most importantly, show support.

This week alone she worked with Charli’s Boutique in College Station, a place she has loved since childhood.

“I just remember when I was a little girl and riding by her boutique and seeing those gorgeous dresses in her windows,” said Johnson. “Today I’m wearing one of her dresses!”

She also works closely with Closet Candy owner, Caron Emola, her boutique can be found online.

Another women owned business is Sarah K Designs. Not only does she laser engrave and personalize gifts in College Station, she also laser engraves wine glasses used during the Empower Hour.

“She has helped me with some of my clients personalizing different laser engraved items,” said Johnson.

The group meets every other Tuesday night at a different woman-owned location or venue, one of their favorite haunts in the area is Vino Boheme.

To get in touch with Toya Johnson visit the Women in Business Facebook group.

