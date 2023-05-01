Radio Alegria holds Dia del Niño event focused on youth and family fun

Dia del Niño is a traditional family holiday celebrated in Mexico that honors children and promotes their well-being.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Apr. 30, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Radio Alegria held its yearly celebration of Dia del Niño, or Day of the Child, at the Brazos County Expo Sunday.

Dia del Niño is a traditional family holiday celebrated in Mexico that honors children and promotes their well-being.

The event was free for kids and included games, prizes, music, food vendors, photo booths, and other fun activities.

Organizers emphasized the importance of focusing on youth and letting them know they are loved by many.

Carolyn Benavides, also known as Dulce Carolina, morning show host for Radio Alegria, highlighted the significance of celebrating children and bringing them out to these types of events with their families.

“We kind of just let the video games and all this other stuff raise our kids, so we need to unite and celebrate our kids and bring them out to these types of events and pass this event with the family and let the kids know that they’re loved, they’re appreciated,” said Benavides.

Children also had the opportunity to meet and take photos with some of the local first responders and even get behind the wheel of a fire truck.

