Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offers resource for those with type 2 diabetes

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -There are only a few days left to register for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s “Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes” program.

This five-part class will meet on Fridays from May 5 through June 2 from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

It will teach individuals and caretakers lifestyle strategies to manage type 2 diabetes.

Topics are as follows:

May 5- How Food Affects Your Blood Glucose

May 12- Are You Eating the Right Number of Carbohydrates?

May 19- Improving Your Blood Glucose Control with Physical Activity

May 26- Improving Your Blood Glucose Control with Medication

June 2- Celebrating Diabetes Control: While Avoiding Complications

Sign up by calling the extension office at 979-823-0129.

