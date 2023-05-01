Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offers resource for those with type 2 diabetes

By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -There are only a few days left to register for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s “Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes” program.

This five-part class will meet on Fridays from May 5 through June 2 from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

It will teach individuals and caretakers lifestyle strategies to manage type 2 diabetes.

Topics are as follows:

  • May 5- How Food Affects Your Blood Glucose
  • May 12- Are You Eating the Right Number of Carbohydrates?
  • May 19- Improving Your Blood Glucose Control with Physical Activity
  • May 26- Improving Your Blood Glucose Control with Medication
  • June 2- Celebrating Diabetes Control: While Avoiding Complications

Sign up by calling the extension office at 979-823-0129.

