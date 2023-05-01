Three Bearkats accept NFL Rookie Minicamp invites

Sam Houston State Football
Sam Houston State Football(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three more Sam Houston football players will have the chance to play at the next level. After the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, Cody Chrest signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Colts, but now three more Kats accepted Rookie Minicamp invites.

Running back Dezmon Jackson accepted an invite with the New York Giants. Jackson transferred from Oklahoma State and in eight games played with the Bearkats, he rushed for 294 yards and had a touchdown.

Safety BJ Foster is headed to the defending Super Bowl champs Kansas City. Foster transferred from Texas and in six games with the Kats he had 20 tackles plus an interception against the Aggies.

Toby Ndukwe accepted an invite to the Colts’ Minicamp. The edge rusher was a transfer from SMU and was a first-team All-WAC selection last year. He had 19 tackles, a sack, and an interception.

Both the Giants and Colts have their Rookie Minicamps May 13th-15th with Kansas City hosting their May 7th-9th.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Bryan shooting leaves four injured. Photo: Rusty Surette
Four people shot outside bar in Downtown Bryan
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of gunfire
The Deanville Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of Fire Chief Bill Colley
Deanville Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of Fire Chief
On Saturday the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for transporting 80 pounds of...
Madisonville man accused for transporting marijuana through Madison County

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Aggie Baseball Midweek Preview: Tarleton
2023 Brazos Valley high school softball playoff pairings & results