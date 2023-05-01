Three Bearkats accept NFL Rookie Minicamp invites

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Three more Sam Houston football players will have the chance to play at the next level. After the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft, Cody Chrest signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Colts, but now three more Kats accepted Rookie Minicamp invites.

Running back Dezmon Jackson accepted an invite with the New York Giants. Jackson transferred from Oklahoma State and in eight games played with the Bearkats, he rushed for 294 yards and had a touchdown.

Safety BJ Foster is headed to the defending Super Bowl champs Kansas City. Foster transferred from Texas and in six games with the Kats he had 20 tackles plus an interception against the Aggies.

The Big General is on his way to the defending Super Bowl Champs! @bjfoster25 will be at the @Chiefs Rookie Mini-Camp.#EatEmUpKats #NFLKats pic.twitter.com/BzkO2U1dqh — Sam Houston Football (@BearkatsFB) May 1, 2023

Toby Ndukwe accepted an invite to the Colts’ Minicamp. The edge rusher was a transfer from SMU and was a first-team All-WAC selection last year. He had 19 tackles, a sack, and an interception.

Both the Giants and Colts have their Rookie Minicamps May 13th-15th with Kansas City hosting their May 7th-9th.

