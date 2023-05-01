Treat of the Day: Texas A&M selects newest handler for Reveille X

By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 1, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cadet Theodore Neal ‘26 was named Texas A&M University’s newest Mascot Corporal, the primary caretaker for mascot Reveille X.

Neal is a member of Company E-2 in the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets. Since 1959, Company E-2, known also as the Mascot Company, has had the distinct privilege of caring for Reveille.

Over the course of the upcoming school year, Neal and the rest of E-2′s rising sophomore class will care for and accompany Reveille X to all of her appearances. As Mascot Corporal, Neal will serve the university in a high-profile capacity, often speaking on Reveille’s behalf to media, faculty, staff, students and visitors.

