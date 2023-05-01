Unlimited Potential surprises former client with Aggie Ring

By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 9:15 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit organization, Unlimited Potential, held a fundraiser event on Friday night to update its supporters and donors on the organization’s growth including the building of a new headquarters that will include cottages for its young clients.

However, the night turned out to be a special surprise for Jeffrey Boakye, who attended the event thinking he was only there to share his story. Boakye, who had to overcome many challenges in his childhood, was a mentee of Unlimited Potential and received their help during his undergraduate studies at A&M.

Boakye was in the state’s foster care system and was one of the more than 20,000 young people per year who age out of the system once they turn 18. Without any support or guidance, many of these young people struggle to transition into adulthood. Unlimited Potential helps young adults ages 18 to 25 transition into the real world by providing resources and support, such as teaching them how to drive, cook, and do laundry. The organization pairs mentees with mentors and helps with life skill coaching, counseling, and much more.

During the event, Boakye and his mentor, Glo Hayes of College Station, had a chance to share their story. Boakye expressed his gratitude for the support he received and how it helped him achieve his goals. Then, to his surprise, Hayes presented Boakye with his Aggie Ring, a symbol of his achievements.

Unlimited Potential is a local nonprofit organization that works tirelessly to support young men and women who age out of the foster care system. The organization is currently building a new facility in College Station on Anderson Street.

UP began in 2015 under the umbrella of Voices for Children, CASA of the Brazos Valley, and launched as its own non-profit agency in 2018.

