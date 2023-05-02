Active weather pattern points to the chance for a wet Texas, Brazos Valley May

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - May typically is a big rain month for the Brazos Valley. In fact, according to the past 30 years of weather around here, it is expected to be the second-highest rainfall month of the year. On average, 4.60″ typically falls around Bryan-College Station and surrounding areas. A slow, sluggish, and not overly defined weather pattern to start the month could lead to some soaking wet weather over parts of the Lone Star State.

UPPER-LEVEL WEATHER PATTERN

An Omega Block. That is the name of the weather pattern that is set up over the Lower 48 for the first week of May. Essentially, a big weather maker sitting on the East Coast, another stalled on the West Coast, and an area of high pressure over Mexico that balloons over the middle of the country. This blocking pattern leads to a stuck weather pattern and feeds the subtropical jet stream right over Texas. As Gulf of Mexico moisture fills in on a steady south wind, that jet stream is allowing Pacific Moisture to increase the rain-making ability of the mid-levels of the atmosphere.

Rainfall chances, as of Monday, for the Brazos Valley through the first days of May (KBTX)

For the Brazos Valley specifically, daily rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected to start as early as Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening. As stormy weather takes shape on the dryline west of I-35, those weak steering winds will allow some of that wet and rumbly weather to reach the area locally before it fizzles from the loss of the day’s heat. While rain will not happen in all of our backyards each and every day, the next 7 to 10 days could leave as much as 1″ to 1.5″ of new rain in Brazos Valley rain gauges. Stronger storms or repeated rainfall over the same real estate could produce localized 2″ to 3″ totals.

CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST AND STAY AHEAD OF SPRING RAIN WITH THE KBTX PINPOINT WEATHER APP

HERE’S WHAT NOAA FORECASTERS HAVE TO SAY

Coming on the heels of the fifth wettest April in Bryan-College Station’s 141 years of record keeping, the Climate Prediction Center is leaning for an above-average May rainfall in the Brazos Valley, Central, North, East, and Southeast Texas.

Climate Prediction Center forecasts an above-average month of rain in May for the Brazos Valley (KBTX)

While that outlook does not mean this will necessarily be a record month of rainfall, the most that Bryan-College Station has collected in May is 14.70″ back 94 years ago in 1929.

Why the wetter outlook? After three consecutive seasons of La Niña, the waters of the Equatorial Pacific have warmed back closer to average, meaning a more neutral (aka typical) weather pattern is back in place for the second half of spring. There is a high probability that El Niño returns by or before the end of summer, which could continue a wetter-than-average pattern through June, July, and August. The current three-month average calls for an equal chance for above or below-average rainfall through July.

May was a critical month last year that started the Brazos Valley’s drought-stricken, record-hot summer. 2022 only managed to produce 2.22″ of rain at Easterwood Airport as exceptionally hot weather impacted Texas earlier than normal.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.