A&M Consolidated freshman takes home gold on Girl’s Uneven Bars

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Over the weekend, Avri Ramos of A&M Consolidated came in first overall on the uneven bars at the State meet with a nearly perfect score of 9.95.

The freshman also came back from finishing 21st all-around after day one to finish in fourth place in the 1st Team All State All Around.

“Consol has a very young team that was unfortunately plagued by injuries,” said Tigers head coach Lexa Newsted. “Small team today but watch out for them! They will be mighty!”

