BCS Library System offering multiple kid, adult summer programs

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With summer break on the way, it’s a great time to start planning summer activities for the kids. The Bryan/College Station Library System has plenty of activities and programs that will help prevent the “summer slide.”

“The more active you are with reading over the summer, the better it’ll be when you start school because you’re not going to have to be rethinking,” Larry J. Ringer Library branch manager Derika Bailey said. “It keeps your brain engaged.”

The library system’s Summer Reading Program is something that can keep both kids and adults engaged. The program runs from June 1 to July 31 and challenges participants to read the books of their choosing for 30 days. This summer’s theme is “All Together Now: Todos Juntos Ahora,” which promotes inclusivity.

“It’s fun for all,” library system director Bea Saba said. “It’s one of those things that creates the imagination and keeps kids active. Kids want to read whatever they want rather than reading things that are required.”

You can find information on registering for the program here. There’s a chance to get prizes and participate in a grand prize drawing if the reading goal is met.

While meeting those reading goals, kids and parents can take advantage of other activities. This includes a performance from Bonzo Crunch June 1 at the Clara B. Mounce Library, African folklore storytelling from Elizabeth Kahura at Clara B. Mounce on June 15 and Chemistry Road Shows in June and July. The full calendar can be found here.

Books Clubs are another activity both kids and adults can participate in. The Teens Read Book Club is for 7th to 12th graders, and they meet once a month. The group is currently reading “Twilight” by Stephanie Meyer and will vote on June’s book May 24, which will be “Children of Blood and Bone” by Tomi Adeyemi or “Until I Break” by Kara Bietz.

The Coffee and Classic Book Club, the Evening Book Club, the Meyer Book Club, the Mystery Book Club and the Sunshine Book Club are all for adults. Each club will focus on different books throughout the summer. The books, meeting times and locations are here.

To stay plugged in with the library system and all the summer activities, you can visit its Facebook page and website.

