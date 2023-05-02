Be transported back to the 50s with the first ever VFW Auxiliary 4458 Sock Hop

VFW Auxiliary #4458 Sock Hop
By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Join the VFW Auxiliary Post 4458 for their first-ever sock hop this weekend.

It will feature music from the 50s and 60s, hamburgers, fries and Coke floats with each ticket.

There will be a costume contest, limbo contest, raffles, photo booth, and dancing for all ages.

It begins at 7 p.m. on May 6 at the VFW Post 4458 located at 1644 Hwy 36 in Caldwell.

Purchase tickets from any VFW Auxiliary member. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

Funds raised will go towards local Veterans Auxiliary Programs benefiting veterans and children.

