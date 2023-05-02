Brenham upsets Lake Belton to advance to the area round

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - At Caldwell High School the Cubettes upset the Broncos in game three of the bi-district round of playoffs 2-0.

It was a defensive battle until the 4th inning when Brenham sophomore Sarah Mabie sent a solo-shot over the right center fence to take a 1-0.

Also in the 4th inning, freshman McKenzie Tiemann brough home Kinley Antkowiak with a triple to right field.

The Cubettes would hold on to upset the Broncos 2-0.

Brenham will face Pflugerville in the area round of playoffs.

