Brenham upsets Lake Belton to advance to the area round
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - At Caldwell High School the Cubettes upset the Broncos in game three of the bi-district round of playoffs 2-0.
It was a defensive battle until the 4th inning when Brenham sophomore Sarah Mabie sent a solo-shot over the right center fence to take a 1-0.
Also in the 4th inning, freshman McKenzie Tiemann brough home Kinley Antkowiak with a triple to right field.
The Cubettes would hold on to upset the Broncos 2-0.
Brenham will face Pflugerville in the area round of playoffs.
