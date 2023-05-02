Bryan ISD leaders get update about school safety audit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan ISD school board received an update on campus safety and security Monday.

School board members met in an executive session to talk about intruder detection audits conducted last month.

The audits take place across the state and are unannounced.

A Texas mandate requires all exterior school doors to be locked. Bryan ISD has an additional policy that requires all indoor doors to be locked during instructional time.

“This exceeds the expectation from the state because we believe it’s that important,” Superintendent Ginger Carrabine said. “Bryan ISD safety and security is always our priority.”

Carrabine says she believes students, teachers, and the community feel safer with interior doors locked as well.

The school board said any issues that are found during audits are corrected, but those findings aren’t shared with the public for safety reasons.

“When we get reminded of our deficiencies, we take action and we fix them. We make it right. I am very proud of that fact,” Rich Himmel, the Bryan ISD Safety and Security Assistant Director said.

