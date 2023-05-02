The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce hosts Margarita Fest

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Cinco de Mayo is this Friday, just in time for the Margarita Fest hosted by the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce.

Susan Mott and Lynn Workman stopped by The Three to share more about the event celebrating margaritas.

“The event begins 10 a.m. on Saturday. You can buy a glass and you will be able to visit 12 stops that will give you a sampling of their favorite Margarita,” says Mott.

After making all the margarita stops, guests can make their way to pavilion where they’ll find the margarita contest.

It’s there that they will crown the best margarita in Burleson County.

After your thirst has been quenched you can also grab something to eat. Guests have options like Mas Fajitas, Las Fuentes, and La Bamba.

“We will also have a lot of food vendors and actual arts and crafts vendors there so people can make purchases as well,” says Workman.

Glasses are $20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. at the Humble Life Patio on 100 S. Echols Street in Caldwell.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asset Hero Property Management
Real estate broker’s license on probation after commission finds proof of state code violations
Funeral services for Andrew Henges, 19, of Beaumont are set for Saturday, May 6.
Texas A&M student dies after falling from balcony in New Orleans
Somerville ISD has implemented a new restroom policy for it’s high school which has frustrated...
Somerville ISD implements new restroom policy for high school students
A witness says the assistant high school principal was pummeled to the ground, kicked and had...
High school students allegedly mob, beat assistant principal
Downtown Bryan shooting leaves four injured. Photo: Rusty Surette
Four people shot outside bar in Downtown Bryan

Latest News

Customizing jewelry for your loved ones.
Perez Jewelers customizes jewelry pieces to tailor fit you
This week’s hot hot is a spacious and luxurious condo that features four bedrooms and four and...
Hot Homes: For sale in College Station
“If you want to start working out, ask yourself why, what is the reasoning? Is it because you...
Making healthy lifestyle changes this summer
The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce hosts Margarita Fest
The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce hosts Margarita Fest