The Burleson County Chamber of Commerce hosts Margarita Fest

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - Cinco de Mayo is this Friday, just in time for the Margarita Fest hosted by the Burleson County Chamber of Commerce.

Susan Mott and Lynn Workman stopped by The Three to share more about the event celebrating margaritas.

“The event begins 10 a.m. on Saturday. You can buy a glass and you will be able to visit 12 stops that will give you a sampling of their favorite Margarita,” says Mott.

After making all the margarita stops, guests can make their way to pavilion where they’ll find the margarita contest.

It’s there that they will crown the best margarita in Burleson County.

After your thirst has been quenched you can also grab something to eat. Guests have options like Mas Fajitas, Las Fuentes, and La Bamba.

“We will also have a lot of food vendors and actual arts and crafts vendors there so people can make purchases as well,” says Workman.

Glasses are $20 and go on sale at 10 a.m. at the Humble Life Patio on 100 S. Echols Street in Caldwell.

