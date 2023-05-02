CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Vehicle crashes into school bus, hurting several people

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - Several people were injured Monday after a reckless driver in a stolen vehicle crashed into a school bus and ran from the scene, police said.

Two people are seen hanging out the windows of a white Kia as it swerves then slams into a parked school bus. The portion that shows a passenger being dragged across the road has been blurred.

Therese Nelson says she was dropping her kid off at Morse Middle School when she first saw the white Kia swerving south on 80th Street.

“I see them turn around in my mirror, and next thing I know, they hit the bus,” Nelson said. “And the passenger was on the ground, and the rest of them took off.”

After hitting the bus, the Kia collided with an Milwaukee Public Schools vehicle. Milwaukee police says the car was stolen.

A 15-year-old boy who was a passenger suffered life-threatening injuries. An 11-year-old boy who was on the bus was hurt but is expected to be OK.

“I feel for the person that did get hurt, but they messed around and found out,” Nelson said. “There has to be a line that’s drawn, and maybe this will be a turnaround moment for that person.”

“I’m actually happy my son wasn’t on the bus because he normally rides the school bus,” parent Marcia Jenkins said. “So I don’t know. I guess God stopped us from getting him to the bus this morning.”

Parents said that reckless driving out here happens regularly.

“They just don’t care. It’s been plenty of times I’ve been dropping my son off, and you see the swerving. You see kids just doing doughnuts or teenagers whoever is stealing these cars,” Jenkins said.

“One time there was a car that was all over the sidewalk. I called. No police showed up,” Nelson said.

Both Jenkins and Nelson believe the ongoing rash of stolen cars is a big part of it.

“Something has to change. Someway, somehow, something,” Jenkins said.

The Milwaukee Police Department said it’s investigating the crash and looking for unknown suspects. They’re urging anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2023 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.