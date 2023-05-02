Coach Gary Blair hosts Celebration Dinner ahead of 20th Annual Coach Blair Celebrity Golf Classic

Gary Blair
Gary Blair(KTRE Sports)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This Thursday is the Annual Coach Blair Charities Celebration Dinner at the Brazos County Expo Complex.

Over 600 people will come to enjoy food, drinks, and community.

The silent auction is one of the largest each year and has over a hundred unique items.

It all starts at 6 p.m. on May 4.

Tickets to the Celebration Dinner are only $20 per person and include the food and drinks.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of time by reaching out to one of the committee members:

This is ahead of the sold-out 20th Annual Coach Blair Celebrity Golf Classic on Friday.

