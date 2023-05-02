Coalition on Suicide Prevention to host veteran mental health discussion

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A mental health and suicide prevention symposium will happen on Thursday.

The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention is working to focus on veteran mental health concerns. People can access the online discussion for free with registration.

Discussions will include how to find and access resources for veterans and give insight to families and friends of veterans struggling with mental health concerns. Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention president, Doug Vance, says not only will these discussions be led by professionals, but will also provide insight from veterans who accepted help.

“This is a big veteran community. A lot of veterans live here and call the Brazos Valley their home. We have the Corps Cadets with A&M here so we know a lot of people struggle with anxiety and stress and depression and other symptoms of trauma from war and we want to help them learn how to deal with those issues and also prepare the young folks like the Corps Cadets who might be going out to war when they graduate. We want to give them valuable information how to better prepare themselves,” Vance said. “Whether you have a family member who’s a military veteran, you’re a military veteran yourself, just watch. This symposium is free and easy to do.”

The event starts on Zoom at 9 a.m. Thursday. You can find the registration link here.

