Cottrill Named D1 Softball, NFCA National Player of Week

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball standout Julia Cottrill has been named the D1 Softball and NFCA National Player of the Week, the organizations announced Tuesday.

Cottrill finished the week with four home runs, 11 RBI and a 1.417 slugging percentage.

The catcher blasted a pair of home runs in each of the bookend performances in the series win over Missouri. In the opener she hit a two-run home run in the opening frame, before extending the lead to 6-2 with her second two-run shot in the sixth inning.

The Wichita, Kansas, native closed the weekend with a pair of three-run dingers as the Aggies routed the Tigers 11-4. Cottrill capped a seven-run fourth inning with her first moonshot, before putting the nail in the coffin in the sixth inning with her second-round tripper of the night.

Cottrill is the first Aggie to receive a national weekly recognition since Tori Vidales did so Feb. 20, 2018, and the fourth all-time following Holly Ridley on March 3, 2009 and Megan Gibson on April 13, 2008.

UP NEXT

Cottrill and the Aggies travel to Houston Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Fans can watch the action on ESPN+, as well as tuning in to the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3 with Matt Simon and Donna Conrad on the call.

