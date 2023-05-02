Cottrill Named D1 Softball, NFCA National Player of Week

Aggie Julia Cottrill at first base after hitting against A&M Commerce.
Aggie Julia Cottrill at first base after hitting against A&M Commerce.(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Athletics Communications
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball standout Julia Cottrill has been named the D1 Softball and NFCA National Player of the Week, the organizations announced Tuesday.

Cottrill finished the week with four home runs, 11 RBI and a 1.417 slugging percentage.

The catcher blasted a pair of home runs in each of the bookend performances in the series win over Missouri. In the opener she hit a two-run home run in the opening frame, before extending the lead to 6-2 with her second two-run shot in the sixth inning.

The Wichita, Kansas, native closed the weekend with a pair of three-run dingers as the Aggies routed the Tigers 11-4. Cottrill capped a seven-run fourth inning with her first moonshot, before putting the nail in the coffin in the sixth inning with her second-round tripper of the night.

Cottrill is the first Aggie to receive a national weekly recognition since Tori Vidales did so Feb. 20, 2018, and the fourth all-time following Holly Ridley on March 3, 2009 and Megan Gibson on April 13, 2008.

UP NEXT

Cottrill and the Aggies travel to Houston Wednesday night at 6 p.m. Fans can watch the action on ESPN+, as well as tuning in to the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3 with Matt Simon and Donna Conrad on the call.

To learn more about Texas A&M softball, log on to 12thMan.com or follow @AggieSoftball on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The student’s name has not been publicly shared, but we’re told he passed away after falling...
A&M student’s death in New Orleans remains under investigation
A witness says the assistant high school principal was pummeled to the ground, kicked and had...
High school students allegedly mob, beat assistant principal
Somerville ISD has implemented a new restroom policy for it’s high school which has frustrated...
Somerville ISD implements new restroom policy for high school students
Downtown Bryan shooting leaves four injured. Photo: Rusty Surette
Four people shot outside bar in Downtown Bryan
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say

Latest News

Lee county man sentenced to 45 years in prison
Lee county man sentenced to 45 years in prison
Bryan ISD leaders get school safety update
Bryan ISD leaders get update on school safety
Navasota names new assistant chief of police
Navasota names new assistant chief of police
NCAA releases 2023 tennis tournament brackets