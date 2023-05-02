Giddings school bus driver arrested following hit-and-run crash

Police say there were more than a dozen students on the bus when the crash happened.
Giddings police say there were more than a dozen students on the bus when the crash happened...
Giddings police say there were more than a dozen students on the bus when the crash happened but no injuries were reported.(MGN image)
By Rusty Surette
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - A school bus driver for Giddings ISD was arrested Monday following a hit-and-run crash, according to police.

Sherry Francis, 65, was arrested and charged with DWI with a Child Passenger, a state felony charge.

Police say there were more than a dozen students on the bus when Francis rear-ended another vehicle in the 200 block of N Orange Street but nobody was hurt.

A mug shot was not immediately available.

The following is the full news release from Giddings Police:

On Monday, May 1st, 2023 at approximately 0747 hours Giddings Police Department was notified of a hit-and-run accident in the 200 block of N. Orange St. involving a Giddings ISD school bus that rear-ended a passenger car and left the scene. The bus and driver were located and the officers identified the driver as Sherry Francis 65 years of age out of Giddings, TX. At the time of the accident, it was learned that 14 minors were on the bus, however, no one was injured and the damage to the passenger car was minimal. During the investigation, probable cause was established that Ms. Francis was impaired by a substance other than alcohol and was taken into custody. Ms. Francis consented to a blood draw to be submitted for forensic testing. Ms. Francis was charged with DWI with a Child Passenger (State Jail Felony), then taken before a magistrate where she was given a $7500 bond and released on personal recognizance.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Bryan shooting leaves four injured. Photo: Rusty Surette
Four people shot outside bar in Downtown Bryan
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of gunfire
The Deanville Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of Fire Chief Bill Colley
Deanville Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of Fire Chief
On Saturday the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for transporting 80 pounds of...
Madisonville man accused for transporting marijuana through Madison County

Latest News

Lee county man sentenced to 45 years in prison
Lee county man sentenced to 45 years in prison
Bryan ISD leaders get school safety update
Bryan ISD leaders get update on school safety
Navasota names new assistant chief of police
Navasota names new assistant chief of police
Asset Hero Property Management
Real estate broker’s license on probation after commission finds proof of state code violations