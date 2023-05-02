Giddings school bus driver arrested following hit-and-run crash

GIDDINGS, Texas (KBTX) - A school bus driver for Giddings ISD was arrested Monday following a hit-and-run crash, according to police.

Sherry Francis, 65, was arrested and charged with DWI with a Child Passenger, a state felony charge.

Police say there were more than a dozen students on the bus when Francis rear-ended another vehicle in the 200 block of N Orange Street but nobody was hurt.

A mug shot was not immediately available.

The following is the full news release from Giddings Police:

On Monday, May 1st, 2023 at approximately 0747 hours Giddings Police Department was notified of a hit-and-run accident in the 200 block of N. Orange St. involving a Giddings ISD school bus that rear-ended a passenger car and left the scene. The bus and driver were located and the officers identified the driver as Sherry Francis 65 years of age out of Giddings, TX. At the time of the accident, it was learned that 14 minors were on the bus, however, no one was injured and the damage to the passenger car was minimal. During the investigation, probable cause was established that Ms. Francis was impaired by a substance other than alcohol and was taken into custody. Ms. Francis consented to a blood draw to be submitted for forensic testing. Ms. Francis was charged with DWI with a Child Passenger (State Jail Felony), then taken before a magistrate where she was given a $7500 bond and released on personal recognizance.

