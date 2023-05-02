Hot Homes: For sale in College Station

This week’s hot hot is a spacious and luxurious condo that features four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.(KBTX)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Investors or Aggie parents, listen up!

Leased until July 26th, this week’s hot home is a spacious and luxurious condo that features four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

Spread across three stories, this condo offers ample space and privacy for its occupants. The unit is located within a gated community, providing an added layer of security and exclusivity.

The living areas are bright and airy, with plenty of natural light flowing in through the large windows and the bedrooms are well-sized, each with their own private bathroom.

The clubhouse, pool, movie theater, sports court and convenience to Texas A&M are just some of the reasons you will fall in love with Lakeridge.

Whether you are looking for a long-term rental property or a place to call your own, this condo offers a range of desirable features and amenities that make it an attractive option.

If you are interested in this property, contact the Cherry Ruffino Team here.

