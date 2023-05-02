Leon softball tops Somerville to advance to area round

Leon Lady Cougars Softball
Leon Lady Cougars Softball(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 1, 2023
JEWETT, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon softball team beat Somerville 12-3 in game two of their bi-district playoff series Monday night at Cougar Field. Leon also won game one 11-2 on Friday, so the Lady Cougars won the best-of-three series.

The Lady Cougars used a six-run fourth inning to help propel them to victory. Somerville took the early lead in the top of the first inning. Leon tied things up 1-1 in the bottom of the frame, but the Lady Yeguas retook the lead 3-1 in the third inning.

Leon advances to the area round of the UIL Class 2A Playoffs to take on Granger.

