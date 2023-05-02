Looking back at the impact Bill Hickey had on Texas A&M baseball

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie baseball program lost a long time former assistant coach over the weekend.

Bill Hickey was on Mark Johnson’s staff at Texas A&M for 14 seasons from 1985 through 1998.

During his days as the first base coach, The Raggies in section 203 would chant ‘Give em hell Wild Bill’ from the stands. He was notorious for printing out several copies of his scouting report and leaving it in the stands so the student section above the opposing team’s dugout along the first baseline would have plenty of ammunition to chant from the second deck.

Bill handled the defensive alignment for the first basemen and also the catchers. And that’s where Coach Hickey and I created a relationship since I played some catcher back in the day. He gave me a workout during my ‘Sports Challenge days back in the mid 90′s.

Bill was way more than a baseball coach. I’m told he was an avid deer hunter and was never in a hurry to get anywhere.

Bill Hickey passed away Saturday while battling Alzheimer’s. He was 74 years old.

Bill’s wife Lynn was the women’s basketball coach at Texas A&M from 1984-1994. She is currently the Athletic Director at Eastern Washington. Bill daughter Lauren graduated from Texas A&M is married and currently with the 12th Man Foundation.

