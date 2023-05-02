Making healthy lifestyle changes this summer

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer is just around the corner and if you’re trying to get bikini body ready, skip the fad diet and instead opt for making healthy lifestyle changes.

Owner of MaretHouse Fitness Boutique Club, David Marethouse, says it’s important to focus on sustainability.

“These trendy diets are restrictive. They’re not something you can do long term. Once you reach the results that you want, how do you sustain them? We need to make lifestyle changes instead of these quick fixes,” he said.

One example Marethouse gave is eating breakfast.

“If you’re waiting until you’re thirsty to drink, you’re dehydrated. If you’re waiting until you’re hungry, then you’re waiting too long to eat. Eat breakfast. That’s a lifestyle change that will help you lose weight, increase muscle mass, function better and give you sustainable energy throughout the day,” Marethouse said.

Marethouse says you have to have a plan.

“People don’t start a business without a plan. If you’re trying to accomplish a goal, you’ve got to put some intention into the thought process. Make a plan that’s timely and achievable,” he explained.

He says when you make your plan, think about your “why.”

“If you want to start working out, ask yourself why, what is the reasoning? Is it because you want to look good in a bikini or because you want to live an extra 10, 15, 20 years and be around for your family?” he asked. “Don’t focus so much on getting ready for the cruise or the reunion. Let’s quit doing that. Let’s instead live the most lively and vibrant life we can. If you’re doing that, you’ll feel good in your own skin.”

