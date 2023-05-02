Navasota ISD raise teacher’s salary for 2023-2024 school year

Monday it was announced that a wage increase will allow first-year teachers to earn a salary of 50 thousand dollars.
KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Teachers in Navasota ISD will receive a wage increase after it was approved unanimously by the school board.

Teachers that have been working for the district for over 25 years will make a salary of $67,500.

“The wage increase only makes us at or comparable to surrounding districts but also puts us ahead of some districts,” said Navasota ISD Superintendent Stu Musik.

District officials are hoping the new salaries will help them retain teachers for years to come.

Navasota Jr. High teacher Alizabeth Martin says they are very appreciative of the support they received from the school board and are looking forward to just focusing on teaching students.

“We had a lot of excitement amongst us just for the future teachers but also us here that work hard and love these kids every day,” said Martin.

Wage increases will go into effect for teachers during the 2023-2024 school year.

