NCAA releases 2023 tennis tournament brackets

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This afternoon the NCAA released the 2023 tennis tournament brackets.

Mark Weaver and his Aggie women’s team will be the number two national seed and host the first two rounds at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The SEC regular season champions will be joined by SMU, Baylor, and Quinnipiac to round out the 4 team Texas A&M Regional.

.@AggieWTEN (27-2) reacts to finding out they are hosting the first round of the NCAA tournament as the No. 2 seed against Quinnipiac (15-8).



Also playing in the College Station regional this weekend is Baylor and SMU. pic.twitter.com/QxEEDJPTch — Morgan Weaver (@morganweaver_) May 1, 2023

“We wanted to be a top eight seed and host the first three rounds and we are a two seed. We are very proud of the two seed there and we did a lot of traveling this semester,” said Weaver. “We were gone most of the month of February, so we are very happy to be sleeping in our own beds. Plan on the courts that we are familiar with and we are a tough team to beat on our home courts, so we are glad to be home for a while.”

Steve Denton and his Aggie men’s tennis team is also NCAA Tournament bound. They finished the regular season with an 18 and 11 record and lost in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. They will compete in the TCU regional hosted by the second seeded Horned Frogs.

“We are in a tough region. TCU won the Big 12 tournament beating Texas in the finals, so they are playing at a very high-level, but we’ve got to obviously not look ahead,” said Denton. “SMU is a very good team. One of our former players is on that team And I know our guys are excited to continue to play in the tournament.”

The #Aggie Mens Tennis team is not headed far. They are going to TCU for the first round of the NCAA tournament to play SMU.



Also in their regional is the horned frogs and UT Arlington. pic.twitter.com/MQYoyo24HD — Morgan Weaver (@morganweaver_) May 1, 2023

