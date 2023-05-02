NCAA releases 2023 tennis tournament brackets

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This afternoon the NCAA released the 2023 tennis tournament brackets.

Mark Weaver and his Aggie women’s team will be the number two national seed and host the first two rounds at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The SEC regular season champions will be joined by SMU, Baylor, and Quinnipiac to round out the 4 team Texas A&M Regional.

“We wanted to be a top eight seed and host the first three rounds and we are a two seed. We are very proud of the two seed there and we did a lot of traveling this semester,” said Weaver. “We were gone most of the month of February, so we are very happy to be sleeping in our own beds. Plan on the courts that we are familiar with and we are a tough team to beat on our home courts, so we are glad to be home for a while.”

Steve Denton and his Aggie men’s tennis team is also NCAA Tournament bound. They finished the regular season with an 18 and 11 record and lost in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. They will compete in the TCU regional hosted by the second seeded Horned Frogs.

“We are in a tough region. TCU won the Big 12 tournament beating Texas in the finals, so they are playing at a very high-level, but we’ve got to obviously not look ahead,” said Denton. “SMU is a very good team. One of our former players is on that team And I know our guys are excited to continue to play in the tournament.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Downtown Bryan shooting leaves four injured. Photo: Rusty Surette
Four people shot outside bar in Downtown Bryan
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers talks to investigators at the scene where five people...
Widening manhunt for Texas gunman slowed by ‘zero leads’
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of gunfire
The Deanville Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of Fire Chief Bill Colley
Deanville Volunteer Fire Department mourns loss of Fire Chief
On Saturday the Madison County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for transporting 80 pounds of...
Madisonville man accused for transporting marijuana through Madison County

Latest News

Lee county man sentenced to 45 years in prison
Lee county man sentenced to 45 years in prison
Bryan ISD leaders get school safety update
Bryan ISD leaders get update on school safety
Navasota names new assistant chief of police
Navasota names new assistant chief of police
KBTX News 3 at Ten Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)