Perez Jewelers customizes jewelry pieces to tailor fit you

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s not every day you come across the perfect piece of jewelry, unless you find yourself looking at pieces from Perez Jewelers.

Erik Perez is the owner of Perez Jewelers. The craftsman customizes and makes jewelry to personalize for his customers.

Perez is a third generation jeweler that says his work is a tradition.

“I don’t know. It’s just fun,” says Perez. “You know, making jewelry for people and making them happy.”

Over the years, Perez has worked on new pieces of jewelry as well as older pieces.

“I’ve made a lot of engagement rings for people, reconditioning old pieces, things that just mean things to people,” says Perez.

He says his favorite projects happen after he collaborates with clients and then he gets to work. He likes to make the personality of the person receiving the gift really shine through.

“I try to figure out what that person wants, what story [they’re] trying to tell, how are they trying to get that across,” says Perez.

A lot of his work is taking something old and making it shine again.

So, if you have an old ring from your grandmother or even old diamonds, Perez is able to create a new piece of jewelry or restore it.

You will not find a showroom for Perez Jewelers in the BCS area, however you can always reach out to collaborate with Perez.

For more information, reach out to Perez Jewelers on Instagram by sending them a direct message or visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.