Real estate broker’s license on probation after commission finds proof of state code violations

According to an order filed by the Texas Real Estate Commission, Kyle Dwyer’s broker license is set to be suspended for two years, effective May 15, 2023 and must pay a $3,000 fine.
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A local real estate broker with ties to dozens of properties around Bryan-College Station was recently reprimanded by the Texas Real Estate Commission.

Kyle Dwyer is the president of Asset Hero Property Management and TNT Properties Real Estate.

According to an order filed by the TREC in April, Dwyer’s broker license is set to be suspended for two years, effective May 15, 2023. Dwyer is also being fined $3,000 for what the commission says are findings of fact that are cause for the suspension, revocation, or reprimand of his real estate broker license pursuant to the Texas Occupations Code.

As part of the order Dwyer must comply with Chapter 1101 of the Texas Occupations Code and with the Rules of the Commission, must fully cooperate with the Real Estate Commission’s Enforcement Division in completing its investigation of any complaints filed, and may not act as a designated broker for a licensed business entity during the term of probation or while he has any unpaid or past due monetary obligation to the Real Estate Commission.

According to the order, Dwyer is accused of improperly charging tenants for fees that were not agreed to under the lease:

“Respondent improperly charged tenant for fees that were not agreed to under the lease agreement, including multiple $5 charges described as “physical payment processing fee” for rent payments, and a “Make Ready Coordination (Admin) Fee” in the amount of $550.04. The statement does not provide an explanation for the “Make Ready Coordination (Admin)Fee”

Documents also show Dwyer charged a tenant to repaint the interior walls, doors, and trim of a property despite them already paying a contractor to do the work:

“Respondent also charged tenant to repaint the interior walls, doors, and trim of the property a white color, over the existing colors. The tenant’s father, who paid to have the walls patched and painted, disputed that the walls needed to be repainted.”

In one finding from the TREC, Dwyer charged a tenant $300 to remove items they say were already at the home when they moved in. Dwyer is also accused of charging tenants for items they say were either previously damaged or missing when they moved in:

“Respondent charged the tenants $300 for removing items, including, but not limited to a trampoline from the backyard; a sleigh bed, and a chair from the porch. Respondent also charged the tenants to replace 7 missing/damaged window screens.”

Read the full findings report shared at the end of this story.

In all the commission outlined four separate counts of alleged misconduct by Dwyer who agreed to the probated suspension of his license and to pay a $3000 penalty. In his settlement, Dwyer neither admitted nor denied the allegations

KBTX reached out to the Texas Real Estate Commission which said if a new complaint is filed against Dwyer for a similar allegation, it could result in suspending his license or further disciplinary action.

KBTX also went by Dwyer’s office at Asset Hero Monday and was told he was unavailable. In an email Monday afternoon Travis Normand of the Law Office of Travis G. Normand, PLLC told us Dwyer has no comment on the matter.

Texas Real Estate Commission Agreed Order 216547 by KBTX on Scribd

Texas Real Estate Commission letter 04/24/2023 by KBTX on Scribd

