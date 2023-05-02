Salvation Army of B/CS to host fundraising lunch

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station is getting ready to host its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The 12th annual “Doing the Most Good” Luncheon is Thursday, May 18 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton College Station.

There will be lunch, a silent and live auction and keynote speaker, Texas A&M Track and Field Coach Pat Henry.

Tickets are $100 and benefit members of the community in need of rental and utility assistance, groceries and other kinds of assistance.

You can purchase tickets online.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.