Salvation Army of B/CS to host fundraising lunch

Event benefits members of the community in need of groceries, rental and utility assistance
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Crystal Galny
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station is getting ready to host its biggest fundraiser of the year.

The 12th annual “Doing the Most Good” Luncheon is Thursday, May 18 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton College Station.

There will be lunch, a silent and live auction and keynote speaker, Texas A&M Track and Field Coach Pat Henry.

Tickets are $100 and benefit members of the community in need of rental and utility assistance, groceries and other kinds of assistance.

You can purchase tickets online.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Asset Hero Property Management
Real estate broker’s license on probation after commission finds proof of state code violations
Funeral services for Andrew Henges, 19, of Beaumont are set for Saturday, May 6.
Texas A&M student dies after falling from balcony in New Orleans
Somerville ISD has implemented a new restroom policy for it’s high school which has frustrated...
Somerville ISD implements new restroom policy for high school students
A witness says the assistant high school principal was pummeled to the ground, kicked and had...
High school students allegedly mob, beat assistant principal
Downtown Bryan shooting leaves four injured. Photo: Rusty Surette
Four people shot outside bar in Downtown Bryan

Latest News

VFW Auxiliary #4458 Sock Hop
Be transported back to the 50s with the first ever VFW Auxiliary 4458 Sock Hop
This is being hosted online for free with registration.
Coalition on Suicide Prevention to host veteran mental health discussion
Gary Blair
Coach Gary Blair hosts Celebration Dinner ahead of 20th Annual Coach Blair Celebrity Golf Classic
The Bryan/College Station Library System has several programs and activities to keep kids' and...
BCS Library System offering multiple kid, adult summer programs