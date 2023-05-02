Somerville ISD implements new restroom policy for high school students

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Somerville ISD has implemented a new restroom policy for its high school which has frustrated some parents and students but the school district says it’s a move to help curb mischief on campus.

The new policy requires that the school restrooms in the main building be locked during class time.

In an email sent to parents and KBTX, the district said its new policy was put in place to combat the number of students “leaving class, missing necessary instruction time, or just simply trying to misbehave in the restrooms.” Students have their three-minute passing period to use the restrooms, but the number of students who can enter at one time is limited to four to five.

Somerville ISD Superintendent Eric Holton said any students waiting in line to use the restroom during the passing period are given a pass to their next class.

Students can still use the restroom during class if it’s an emergency situation, but they must first receive permission from their teacher and then go and have someone from the front office unlock the door.

Still, some students feel their three minutes go by too quickly and feel the new policy is an unfair punishment for the entire school.

“It feels almost as if we’re in prison because even prisoners are still allowed to go to the bathroom. Their bathrooms don’t get locked up just because a couple of them misbehaved,” Dakota Carpenter, a Somerville High School student said. “I get that it’s a problem and it definitely needs to be taken care of I fully agree with that, but I feel they’re going about it the wrong way.”

“Three minutes to pee and do all of your bathroom essentials, especially for the girls as we also have our ‘monthlys’, as you know, it’s not fair for us,” Cashaye Jones, Somerville High School Student said.

This policy has troubled some parents like Krista Jameson who said it feels like the students’ “human rights” are being taken away from them.

“These are high school students that we’re talking about, teenagers that we’re about to send off into the world and we’re stripping away bathroom privileges from them. That’s not ok,” Jameson said.

Jameson said she hopes the district comes up with a better alternative option that doesn’t punish every student for the behavioral issues of others.

”A simple slap on the wrist doesn’t necessarily combat a behavior issue,” Jameson said. “It might need to be taken a little bit further and a more long-term in-school suspension type of program that is more strict or structured might be something they need to think about implementing.”

When asked if the policy would be permanent or temporary, Superintendent Holton said in an email that “the system is working well” and the district will continue to monitor how it performs.

The full statement released to parents can be found below:

Good Evening Parents/Guardians,

Starting today, Somerville High School has implemented a new policy to stem the number of students leaving class, missing necessary instruction time, or just simply trying to misbehave in the restrooms. During class time, the restrooms in the main building will be locked. During transitions, the restrooms will be open, but they will be monitored to ensure that only 4-5 students enter at a time and the restrooms do not become overcrowded.

It is important to note that students are still allowed to use the restrooms. If a student has to wait in line and the tardy bell rings, they will still be allowed to use the restroom and given a pass to their next class. In emergency situations where a student needs to use the restroom during class, the restrooms may be unlocked on an individual basis by front office staff.

As the superintendent, I fully support this decision. We understand that this may inconvenience some students for a brief period of time, but it is essential for us to take steps to ensure that students are where they need to be during class time. Our bathrooms must be a safe place for our kids to be able to get in and out of quickly. We want to finish this school year strong, and ensuring student behavior is under control is an important part of that.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at eholton@somervilleisd.org or schedule a time to visit with me at (979) 596-2153.

Thank you and Go Yeguas!

Eric Holton, Superintendent

