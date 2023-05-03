2023 Brazos Valley high school baseball playoff pairings and results
Class 6A
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Bryan vs Mansfield Legacy
Game 1: Thursday, May 4th at 7:00 p.m. - Waco Athletic Complex
Game 2: Friday, May 5th at 7:00 p.m. - Waco Athletic Complex
Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, May 6th at 1:00 p.m. - Waco Athletic Complex
Class 5A
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
A&M Consolidated vs Belton
Game 1: Friday, May 5th at 7:00 pm - Belton High School
Game 2: Saturday, May 6th at 2:00 pm - A&M Consolidated High School
Game 3 (f necessary): right after Game 2
Huntsville vs Hallsville
Game 1: Friday, May 5th at 7:00 p.m. - Lufkin High School
Game 2: Saturday, May 6th at 1:00 p.m. - Lufkin High School
Game 3 (if necessary): follows game 2
Class 4A
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Madisonville vs Longview Spring
Game 1: Thursday, May 4th at 6:00 pm - Madisonville High School
Game 2: Saturday, May 6th at 1:00 pm - Spring Hill High School
Game 3 (if necessary): 30 min after game 2
Caldwell vs Booker T. Washington
Thursday, May 4th at 4:00 p.m. - Navasota
Giddings vs Furr
Friday, May 5th at 4:30 p.m. - Caldwell
Class 3A
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Franklin vs Lorena
Game 1: Friday, May 5th at 5:00 p.m. - Axtell High School
Game 2: Saturday, May 6th at 5:00 p.m. - Axtell High School
Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes following game 2
Cameron Yoe vs Fairfield
Game 1: Friday, May 5th at 5:30 p.m. - Edible Field, Bryan
Game 2: Saturday, May 6th at 2:00 p.m. - Edible Field, Bryan
Game 3 (if necessary): follows game 2
Buffalo vs Troy
Game 1: Friday, May 5th at 6:30 p.m. - Mary-Hardin Baylor
Game 2: Saturday, May 6th at 1:00 p.m. - West HS
Game 3 (if necessary): follows game 2
Class 2A
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Mumford vs Sabine Pass
Game 1: Thursday, May 4th at 3:30 pm - CE King High School
Game 2: Follows game 1
Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, May 8th at 6:00 pm - CE King High School
Snook vs Dallardsville Big Sandy
Friday, May 5th at 4:30 p.m. - Navasota
Iola vs West Hardin
Game 1: Friday, May 5th at 6:30 p.m. - Woodlands Christian
Game 2: Saturday, May 6th at 4:00 p.m. - Woodlands Christian
Game 3: Follows game 2
Burton vs Deweyville
Game 1: Thursday, May 4th at 5:00 p.m. - Humble
Game 2: follows game 1
Game 3: Saturday, May 6th at 11:00 a.m. - Humble
Leon vs Alto
Thursday, May 4th at 6:00 p.m. - Palestine
Centerville vs Groveton
Game 1: Thursday, May 4th at 6:00 pm - Huntsville
Game 2: Friday, May 5th at 5:00 pm - Huntsville
Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after game 2
Lovelady vs Corrigan-Camden
Game 1: Thursday, May 4th at 5:00 pm - Lufkin High School
Game 2: Follows game 1
Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, May 5th at 7:00 pm - Lufkin High School
Class 1A
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
North Zulch vs Kennard
Thursday, May 4th at 7:00 pm - Buffalo High School
