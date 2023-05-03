2023 Brazos Valley high school baseball playoff pairings and results

KBTX Baseball
KBTX Baseball(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -

Class 6A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Bryan vs Mansfield Legacy

Game 1: Thursday, May 4th at 7:00 p.m. - Waco Athletic Complex

Game 2: Friday, May 5th at 7:00 p.m. - Waco Athletic Complex

Game 3 (if necessary): Saturday, May 6th at 1:00 p.m. - Waco Athletic Complex

Class 5A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

A&M Consolidated vs Belton

Game 1: Friday, May 5th at 7:00 pm - Belton High School

Game 2: Saturday, May 6th at 2:00 pm - A&M Consolidated High School

Game 3 (f necessary): right after Game 2

Huntsville vs Hallsville

Game 1: Friday, May 5th at 7:00 p.m. - Lufkin High School

Game 2: Saturday, May 6th at 1:00 p.m. - Lufkin High School

Game 3 (if necessary): follows game 2

Class 4A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Madisonville vs Longview Spring

Game 1: Thursday, May 4th at 6:00 pm - Madisonville High School

Game 2: Saturday, May 6th at 1:00 pm - Spring Hill High School

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 min after game 2

Caldwell vs Booker T. Washington

Thursday, May 4th at 4:00 p.m. - Navasota

Giddings vs Furr

Friday, May 5th at 4:30 p.m. - Caldwell

Class 3A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Franklin vs Lorena

Game 1: Friday, May 5th at 5:00 p.m. - Axtell High School

Game 2: Saturday, May 6th at 5:00 p.m. - Axtell High School

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes following game 2

Cameron Yoe vs Fairfield

Game 1: Friday, May 5th at 5:30 p.m. - Edible Field, Bryan

Game 2: Saturday, May 6th at 2:00 p.m. - Edible Field, Bryan

Game 3 (if necessary): follows game 2

Buffalo vs Troy

Game 1: Friday, May 5th at 6:30 p.m. - Mary-Hardin Baylor

Game 2: Saturday, May 6th at 1:00 p.m. - West HS

Game 3 (if necessary): follows game 2

Class 2A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Mumford vs Sabine Pass

Game 1: Thursday, May 4th at 3:30 pm - CE King High School

Game 2: Follows game 1

Game 3 (if necessary): Monday, May 8th at 6:00 pm - CE King High School

Snook vs Dallardsville Big Sandy

Friday, May 5th at 4:30 p.m. - Navasota

Iola vs West Hardin

Game 1: Friday, May 5th at 6:30 p.m. - Woodlands Christian

Game 2: Saturday, May 6th at 4:00 p.m. - Woodlands Christian

Game 3: Follows game 2

Burton vs Deweyville

Game 1: Thursday, May 4th at 5:00 p.m. - Humble

Game 2: follows game 1

Game 3: Saturday, May 6th at 11:00 a.m. - Humble

Leon vs Alto

Thursday, May 4th at 6:00 p.m. - Palestine

Centerville vs Groveton

Game 1: Thursday, May 4th at 6:00 pm - Huntsville

Game 2: Friday, May 5th at 5:00 pm - Huntsville

Game 3 (if necessary): 30 minutes after game 2

Lovelady vs Corrigan-Camden

Game 1: Thursday, May 4th at 5:00 pm - Lufkin High School

Game 2: Follows game 1

Game 3 (if necessary): Friday, May 5th at 7:00 pm - Lufkin High School

Class 1A

BI-DISTRICT ROUND

North Zulch vs Kennard

Thursday, May 4th at 7:00 pm - Buffalo High School

