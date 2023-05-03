Aggie Duo Qualifies for NCAA Singles Championships

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 18 Texas A&M men’s tennis team has qualified a pair of Aggies to compete at the NCAA Singles Tournament Championships, announced Tuesday. The individual championships will begin following the conclusion of the team championships at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, on May 20th.

Noah Schachter is the first member of the team who was selected to the singles bracket. The senior has been a force on court 1 all season, as he totaled nine wins at the top of the lineup including four ranked wins. Schachter’s performance was recognized by coaches around the conference as he was awarded First Team All-SEC honors.

The second Aggie receiving an invitation was Raphael Perot. The junior played on courts 1 and 2 throughout the season, he totaled 16 dual match singles wins which led the team, including 13 on court 2 and three on court 3. Perot was also recognized for his performance, as he was given First Team All-SEC honors.

