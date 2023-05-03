A&M AgriLife Extension hosts educational field day

Topics focus on hay cutting height comparisons, feral hog trapping and weed control on hay fields and pastures
Topics focus on hay cutting height comparisons, feral hog trapping and weed control on hay fields and pastures
By Crystal Galny
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is getting ready for the 36th Annual Dr. O.D. Butler Forage Field Day.

It’s happening Friday, May 19 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Circle X Land and Cattle Co. Camp Cooley Ranch in Franklin.

The event is a full day of educational topics focusing on hay cutting height comparisons, feral hog trapping and weed control on hay fields and pastures.

They will also discuss laws and regulations for pesticide applicators, and offer a hay producers panel to discuss managing hay meadows, dealing with high input prices, fertility demands, and storage.

The cost to attend is $35 and includes lunch.

To register, call 979-828-4270 or click here.

