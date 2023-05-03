Beloved San Diego Zoo elephant euthanized at age 59

A 59-year-old elephant at the San Diego Zoo was euthanized after suffering from health issues.
A 59-year-old elephant at the San Diego Zoo was euthanized after suffering from health issues.(San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News) - A beloved elephant and longtime resident at the San Diego Zoo and Safari Park was euthanized this week due to health issues.

Mary, a 59-year-old Asian elephant, was under veterinary care to alleviate age-related joint ailments, but her mobility recently declined, affecting her quality of life, officials with the zoo said.

“The San Diego Zoo family is heartbroken. Mary’s health and care specialists made the difficult decision to compassionately euthanize her,” the zoo shared on Tuesday.

The zoo team described Mary as a confident elephant who was very particular about her likes and dislikes, but also very gentle around her wildlife care team and guests.

Mary called the San Diego Zoo Safari Park home from 1980 before moving to the San Diego Zoo in 2009.

Her wildlife care team said she was quiet, calm and patient while teaching other elephants arriving at the zoo.

“She brought people into contact with a wild they could only imagine, and through her care, we learned more about the behavior, physiology, and psychology of one of the world’s most iconic species,” said Greg Vicino, interim Vice President of Wildlife Care at the San Diego Zoo.

Mary’s neighboring elephant, Shaba, was able to say her goodbyes, the zoo team shared.

The average life expectancy of a female Asian elephant is 47 years old, according to the zoo.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral services for Andrew Henges, 19, of Beaumont are set for Saturday, May 6.
Texas A&M student dies after falling from balcony in New Orleans
Asset Hero Property Management
Real estate broker’s license on probation after commission finds proof of state code violations
Somerville ISD has implemented a new restroom policy for it’s high school which has frustrated...
Somerville ISD implements new restroom policy for high school students
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry
The 65-year-old was arrested and charged with DWI with a Child Passenger, a state felony charge.
Giddings school bus driver arrested following hit-and-run crash

Latest News

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Memphis Campus
St. Jude helps patients all over the world with ‘SAFER Ukraine Mission’
A U.S. Marine veteran was taken into custody and released without charges. A spokesperson for...
Man dies after being placed in headlock on NYC subway
tx state capitol
Texas Boys State applications now open for high schools juniors
Topics focus on hay cutting height comparisons, feral hog trapping and weed control on hay...
A&M AgriLife Extension hosts educational field day
Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during a hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability...
GOP subpoenas FBI for Biden records; White House denounces ‘innuendo’