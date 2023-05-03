Brazos Valley organizations see uptick in food insecurity, in need of donations

Food insecurity been increasing with federal assistance programs returning to pre-pandemic...
Food insecurity been increasing with federal assistance programs returning to pre-pandemic operations.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggieland Pregnancy Outreach Center works to make sure needs are met for women facing unexpected pregnancies and young families in need of support.

But, those needs have been increasing according to Executive Director, Kim Schams, with federal assistance programs returning to pre-pandemic operations.

“We’re seeing a lot of our clients come in who are already struggling with poverty, already food insecurity and this is just cutting the legs out from under them,” Schams said.

According to the U.S. Census, 20,000 people in Brazos County used food stamps in 2020. Schams says this is why they start with basic needs like food.

“We might ask ‘so what was the last time you had something to eat?’ and usually it’s the head lowers, there’s shame, and ‘I had some crackers for breakfast yesterday,’” she said.

The food stamp program known as SNAP provides funding to make food more affordable. When COVID-19 hit, the U.S.D.A implemented emergency allotments, increasing the amount usable by about $100.

This allotment expired in March, taking away the extra funding for users.

“People are hurting from that. There were used to having an extra, at least, $95 a month to spend on food,” Schams said.

Since this happened, the supplies in the Caring Closet located at the outreach center has dwindled. Typically, it’s filled with non-perishable foods used in situations when an expecting mother is hungry and buys time so she can get to a food pantry.

It was easy to keep up with, but Schams says they are now in need of donations. This includes canned soup, canned tuna, microwavable meals, protein snacks and canned fruits or vegetables.

They are also in need of baby formula, especially Enfamil Gentlease NeuroPro, Similac 360 Total Care and Similac Soy Isomil. Monetary donations can be made here.

