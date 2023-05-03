Bryan Council hears citizen concerns, approves payment for new stoplight

Councilmembers had a number of other agenda items Tuesday night
Councilmembers had a number of other agenda items Tuesday night
By Morgan Riddell
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan City Council listened to concerns from two residents during Tuesday’s meeting.

Both discussed the sewer project being explored by the City of College Station. College Station has discussed placing the sewer line along Rosemary Drive or Pin Oak Creek, located behind the neighborhood. But, residents living on the other side of the creek say they would be negatively impacted in their flood-prone neighborhood. Representatives from both sides of the creek say implications are already starting.

“It’s come to my attention from some people that have told me that they’re starting to see a lessening in their property values. They’re having trouble now because of the uncertainty regarding the project selling their homes, and this is in turn causing even more anxiety,” Beverly Estates HOA President, Scott Hickle, said.

“Wayne and Pam are worried about the sewage pipe obstructions proposed to be just downstream from their house and they wanted me to share their story and their concern,” James Mulvey, a resident on Vine Street, said.

Bryan council members did not discuss the subject. College Station is working to survey the creek option. Those results are expected this summer.

Council members had a number of other agenda items Tuesday night, including a new stoplight located near the Veterans Park entrance on University Drive.

This project is in partnership with College Station and TxDOT. The idea was started after a fatality accident at the intersection in 2021. City staff also said it would make walkable options for people staying at hotels nearby.

This was passed unanimously and construction could begin as early as the end of the year. Bryan will be contributing $280,000 to the project.

