Build summer break bucket list

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Besides camps and other summer programs, there are many things kids can enjoy at home during the summer break. According to Bridget Mais, the owner of Learning Express Toys College Station, it all starts with creating a summer bucket list.

That list can include learning how to swim, crocheting with Woobles, drawing in the “How to Draw Cute Animals” book and reflecting on the summer break in a flower press journal.

“A lot of it is great to share with the other kiddos and just talk about the commonality between them,” Mais said.

For those wanting to spend time outdoors, there are things like bug kits that kids can use to explore what’s in their yards. The Bug Bucket Habitat Set has items like a net, tongs and magnifiers to safely get a look at different creatures.

“Kids just love exploration, and that’s the point of summer,” Mais said. “It’s that time to be free and do what you want to do.”

Learning Express Toys has items like the Wowmazing Gigantic Bubbles Kit and the bubble lawn mower that takes the activity to another level.

Even for the rainy summer days, there are a lot of games and activities that can be enjoyed indoors. Mais recommends learning how to play the ukulele or simply playing freely or having an indoor camping experience with a campfire set.

You can find more recommendations on Learning Express Toys’ website, Facebook, TikTok and Youtube channel. You can also shop in person at 1505 University Drive East in suite 130 in College Station.

That’s where you can also find end-of-the-year gifts for kids and their teachers. There are items like graduation Squishmallows, bath items for teachers that they can use to create spa experiences at home and chenille letter patches that can be used to customize gift baskets or pouches.

