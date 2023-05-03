Capital Title to have grand opening of new Bryan location

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Chad Kolbe, President of Capital Title, says he’s happy to have set up shop here in Bryan.

Erin Jenkins, Escrow Officer, says there are over 100 offices in Texas.

“We definitely did our research on the area and knew this is where we wanted to be. We are the largest independently owned title company in Texas here at Capital Title,” said Erin Jenkins, Escrow Officer. “And so we are the neutral third party that helps facilitate your closing, whether you are purchasing a home, commercial property, land, whatever that may be. We’re kind of the middleman and we’re ensuring the transaction, making sure that everything moves along smoothly.”

“For those who don’t know, in Texas, the title industry is heavily regulated, so most of our fees are regulated by the state,” said Kolbe. “So no matter what title company you go to, you’re getting charged the same, you don’t get discounts or anything for going to one title company.”

Most of the employees at the Bryan location are locals to the area.

“I graduated high school from here and I grew up here,” said Kolbe. “So we’re so excited to get the support from the Chamber of Commerce and to get our official grand opening!”

The grand opening will be Thursday, May 4 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Guests can meet the team and enjoy drinks, food, music, and door prizes.

Visit them at 3375 University Drive East, Suite 311 Bryan, TX. 77802 or give them a call at 979-383-2200.

