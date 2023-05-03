Crash on bridge shuts down I-45 for several hours

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Office of Emergency Management says part of Interstate 45 South is closed.

A crash on a bridge at mile maker 134 has closed I-45 for five hours, and officials expect it could be closed for several more hours.

The office of emergency management is asking motorists to use an alternate route.

The cause of the crash and injuries have not been released at this time.

