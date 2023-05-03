Enjoy a night of jazz at First Friday

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Amy Licerio
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Jazz Society is bringing back the Jazz Festival to Downtown Bryan at May’s First Friday.

Peter Lieuwen, the Brazos Valley Jazz Society President, says he and his trio will be performing. Lieuwen stopped by The Three to share what he is looking forward to the most at this event.

“Well, this is this is the Brazos Valley Jazz Society’s first attempt at the Jazz Fest,” said Lieuwen. “We’re kind of bringing that back and you can expect a variety of music.”

There will be jazz performers from all walks of life including local and regional students and professional jazz musicians.

The event will also include a variety of ensembles and musical styles including the Bryan Christian School Jazz Band, Greg Tivis Jazz Band, and featured artists Kim Prevost and Bill Solley bringing their music to The Palace.

“And the palace is just newly renovated, and it’s supposed to be really nice,” said Lieuwen. “We’re all looking forward to it.”

Brazos Valley Jazzfest will take place this Friday at the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral services for Andrew Henges, 19, of Beaumont are set for Saturday, May 6.
Texas A&M student dies after falling from balcony in New Orleans
Asset Hero Property Management
Real estate broker’s license on probation after commission finds proof of state code violations
Somerville ISD has implemented a new restroom policy for it’s high school which has frustrated...
Somerville ISD implements new restroom policy for high school students
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry
The 65-year-old was arrested and charged with DWI with a Child Passenger, a state felony charge.
Giddings school bus driver arrested following hit-and-run crash

Latest News

There are 18 camps to choose from in a variety of mediums for all ages.
Register your kids for a fun summer art camp at the Arts Council
The May side of the month, pesto pasta salad, is sure to be a fast favorite!
This month’s side is a fast favorite at C&J Barbeque
Celebrating their grand opening this Thursday May 4.
Capital Title to have grand opening of new Bryan location
JazzFest at First Friday
JazzFest at First Friday