Enjoy a night of jazz at First Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Jazz Society is bringing back the Jazz Festival to Downtown Bryan at May’s First Friday.

Peter Lieuwen, the Brazos Valley Jazz Society President, says he and his trio will be performing. Lieuwen stopped by The Three to share what he is looking forward to the most at this event.

“Well, this is this is the Brazos Valley Jazz Society’s first attempt at the Jazz Fest,” said Lieuwen. “We’re kind of bringing that back and you can expect a variety of music.”

There will be jazz performers from all walks of life including local and regional students and professional jazz musicians.

The event will also include a variety of ensembles and musical styles including the Bryan Christian School Jazz Band, Greg Tivis Jazz Band, and featured artists Kim Prevost and Bill Solley bringing their music to The Palace.

“And the palace is just newly renovated, and it’s supposed to be really nice,” said Lieuwen. “We’re all looking forward to it.”

Brazos Valley Jazzfest will take place this Friday at the Palace Theater in Downtown Bryan.

The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.