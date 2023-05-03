Focus at Four: Helping kids learn post pandemic

KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Heather Falls
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Research shows many U.S. students are still struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Education Recovery Scorecard, the average U.S. public school student lost the equivalent of a half year of learning in math and a quarter of a year in reading during the pandemic.

“We have found after more than eight years of research that report card grades don’t tell the whole story,” said Tracie Potts, Learning Heroes Advisory Board Chair. “They will tell you that a child has been working really hard and that they’ve made improvements, but they don’t necessarily translate to being on grade level.”

Potts said that 90% of parents believe their children are at or above grade level, but nationwide, the research found that about 20% of kids in reading and math actually are behind in their studies.

There’s a new campaign, #GoBeyondGrades, helps to combat the issue and it’s urging parents to sign their kids up for summer learning and tutoring.

“We are encouraging parents to go beyond just looking at grades and report cards and do three things, we call them the ABC’s,” said Potts.

  • Ask your teacher more specific questions about how your child is doing to get accurate information.
  • Be in the know about what your student should be doing. For example, what does their reading level look like based on their grade level?
  • Connect with resources by looking into summer learning opportunities to help fill any learning loss gaps.

“There were so many summer learning opportunities out there that last year were funded, but there were a lot of empty seats because parents simply didn’t know,” said Potts.

Learning Heroes says its goal is to inform and help parents to best support their children’s educational and developmental success.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral services for Andrew Henges, 19, of Beaumont are set for Saturday, May 6.
Texas A&M student dies after falling from balcony in New Orleans
Asset Hero Property Management
Real estate broker’s license on probation after commission finds proof of state code violations
Somerville ISD has implemented a new restroom policy for it’s high school which has frustrated...
Somerville ISD implements new restroom policy for high school students
Police had been searching for Mexican national Francisco Oropesa since Friday night’s shooting...
Sheriff: Suspected Texas gunman caught hiding under laundry
The 65-year-old was arrested and charged with DWI with a Child Passenger, a state felony charge.
Giddings school bus driver arrested following hit-and-run crash

Latest News

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Memphis Campus
St. Jude helps patients all over the world with ‘SAFER Ukraine Mission’
tx state capitol
Texas Boys State applications now open for high schools juniors
Topics focus on hay cutting height comparisons, feral hog trapping and weed control on hay...
A&M AgriLife Extension hosts educational field day
Crash on I-45 southbound in Madison County.
Back-to-back crashes keep I-45 near Madisonville shut down