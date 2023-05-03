Focus at Four: Helping kids learn post pandemic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Research shows many U.S. students are still struggling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Education Recovery Scorecard, the average U.S. public school student lost the equivalent of a half year of learning in math and a quarter of a year in reading during the pandemic.

“We have found after more than eight years of research that report card grades don’t tell the whole story,” said Tracie Potts, Learning Heroes Advisory Board Chair. “They will tell you that a child has been working really hard and that they’ve made improvements, but they don’t necessarily translate to being on grade level.”

Potts said that 90% of parents believe their children are at or above grade level, but nationwide, the research found that about 20% of kids in reading and math actually are behind in their studies.

There’s a new campaign, #GoBeyondGrades, helps to combat the issue and it’s urging parents to sign their kids up for summer learning and tutoring.

“We are encouraging parents to go beyond just looking at grades and report cards and do three things, we call them the ABC’s,” said Potts.

Ask your teacher more specific questions about how your child is doing to get accurate information.

Be in the know about what your student should be doing. For example, what does their reading level look like based on their grade level?

Connect with resources by looking into summer learning opportunities to help fill any learning loss gaps.

“There were so many summer learning opportunities out there that last year were funded, but there were a lot of empty seats because parents simply didn’t know,” said Potts.

Learning Heroes says its goal is to inform and help parents to best support their children’s educational and developmental success.

