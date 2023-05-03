Four Aggies Qualify for NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two individuals and a pair of doubles teams of the No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team qualified for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, announced Tuesday. The individual portion of the championships will also be played at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, following the conclusion of the team championships on May 20th.

A&M’s singles representatives are headlined by No. 2 overall seed Mary Stoiana. Following a stellar sophomore season, she enters the NCAA postseason boasting a record of 21-2 in dual match singles play. Stoiana was awarded seven SEC Player of the Week honors this season, a conference record, and her performance was ultimately rewarded as she was named SEC Player of the Year and also earned First Team All-SEC honors.

Salma Ewing also earned a bid to the singles bracket following a successful Spring stint in Aggieland. The graduate transfer holds a singles record of 15-7, including four ranked wins. Ewing earned All-SEC Second Team and All-Tournament Team honors for her performances this season.

The Maroon & White also boast a No. 2 overall seed in doubles, as Carson Branstine and Stoiana ended their season undefeated (9-0). The pair, however, will be unable to compete due to an injury which ended Branstine’s season early.

The second duo earning a bid to the NCAA Doubles Championships is Jayci Goldsmith and Ewing, the duo leads the Aggies in total dual match doubles wins with 21, including six ranked wins.

