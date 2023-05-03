Four Aggies Qualify for NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships

Texas A&M Tennis
Texas A&M Tennis(KBTX)
By Sam Thornton, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two individuals and a pair of doubles teams of the No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team qualified for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships, announced Tuesday. The individual portion of the championships will also be played at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida, following the conclusion of the team championships on May 20th.

A&M’s singles representatives are headlined by No. 2 overall seed Mary Stoiana. Following a stellar sophomore season, she enters the NCAA postseason boasting a record of 21-2 in dual match singles play. Stoiana was awarded seven SEC Player of the Week honors this season, a conference record, and her performance was ultimately rewarded as she was named SEC Player of the Year and also earned First Team All-SEC honors.

Salma Ewing also earned a bid to the singles bracket following a successful Spring stint in Aggieland. The graduate transfer holds a singles record of 15-7, including four ranked wins. Ewing earned All-SEC Second Team and All-Tournament Team honors for her performances this season.

The Maroon & White also boast a No. 2 overall seed in doubles, as Carson Branstine and Stoiana ended their season undefeated (9-0). The pair, however, will be unable to compete due to an injury which ended Branstine’s season early.

The second duo earning a bid to the NCAA Doubles Championships is Jayci Goldsmith and Ewing, the duo leads the Aggies in total dual match doubles wins with 21, including six ranked wins.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Funeral services for Andrew Henges, 19, of Beaumont are set for Saturday, May 6.
Texas A&M student dies after falling from balcony in New Orleans
Asset Hero Property Management
Real estate broker’s license on probation after commission finds proof of state code violations
Somerville ISD has implemented a new restroom policy for it’s high school which has frustrated...
Somerville ISD implements new restroom policy for high school students
A witness says the assistant high school principal was pummeled to the ground, kicked and had...
High school students allegedly mob, beat assistant principal
Downtown Bryan shooting leaves four injured. Photo: Rusty Surette
Four people shot outside bar in Downtown Bryan

Latest News

Aggie Duo Qualifies for NCAA Singles Championships
KBTX Baseball
2023 Brazos Valley high school baseball playoff pairings and results
Cottrill Named D1 Softball, NFCA National Player of Week
Cottrill Named D1 Softball, NFCA National Player of Week
Bill Hickey passed away Saturday while battling Alzheimer's. He was 74 years old.
Looking back at the impact Bill Hickey had on Texas A&M baseball