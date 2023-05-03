Hearne ISD to host athletic banquet on May 9th

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne ISD will host their annual athletic banquet will be on Tuesday May 9th at the Hearne Elementary School cafeteria starting at 6 p.m.

Baylor men’s assistant basketball coach Bill Peterson will be their guest speaker.

Pre-sale tickets are $6 dollars and can be purchased at the front desk of the high school. Tickets will by $7 at the door.

If you questions you are ask to call Hearne ISD Athletic Director Ricky Sargent at 979-279-8028.

