Hearne’s Johnson and Jackson to continue athletic careers in track and basketball

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne ISD celebrating on Wednesday afternoon that two Lady Eagles will get a chance to compete on the collegiate level next year.

Jada Johnson (left) is headed to Southeastern Oklahoma State in Durant on a track scholarship. She has nearly an 18 foot long jump and close to a 38 foot triple jump to her credit. She plans on pursuing a degree in Biological Health Science.

Antinajah Jackson (right) is going to attend North American University in Houston on a basketball scholarship.

Jackson was a 2 time all state center and played a pivotal role as Hearne qualified for the Regional Semifinals for the first time in 2022 and advanced to the state tournament for the first time ever this year . She will be majoring in business management.

