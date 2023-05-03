Hearne’s Johnson and Jackson to continue athletic careers in track and basketball

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Hearne ISD celebrating on Wednesday afternoon that two Lady Eagles will get a chance to compete on the collegiate level next year.

Jada Johnson (left) is headed to Southeastern Oklahoma State in Durant on a track scholarship. She has nearly an 18 foot long jump and close to a 38 foot triple jump to her credit. She plans on pursuing a degree in Biological Health Science.

Antinajah Jackson (right) is going to attend North American University in Houston on a basketball scholarship.

Jackson was a 2 time all state center and played a pivotal role as Hearne qualified for the Regional Semifinals for the first time in 2022 and advanced to the state tournament for the first time ever this year . She will be majoring in business management.

