I Heart Hearne hosting food drive Sunday

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - During summer months, many families lose the school meals they rely on to help feed their kids.

The end of the school year is approaching, but a food pantry in Hearne is currently low.

I Heart Hearne is holding a food drive on Sunday, May 7 and they’re asking people to drop off non-perishable food items.

Items needed include:

Dry rice

Canned corn

Canned green beans

Bags of beans

Snack packs

Macaroni and cheese

Fresh Potatoes

Cereal

Individually wrapped breakfast items

Juice

They’re also accepting monetary donations. Checks may be written to: CALL FOR HELP.

The event will be at the Hearne Fire Department on West 3rd Street from 1 to 5 p.m.

