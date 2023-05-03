I Heart Hearne hosting food drive Sunday

It’ll be at the Hearne Fire Department on West 3rd Street from 1 to 5 p.m.
The end of the school year is approaching, but a food pantry in Hearne is currently low.

By Megan Calongne
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - During summer months, many families lose the school meals they rely on to help feed their kids.



I Heart Hearne is holding a food drive on Sunday, May 7 and they’re asking people to drop off non-perishable food items.

Items needed include:

  • Dry rice
  • Canned corn
  • Canned green beans
  • Bags of beans
  • Snack packs
  • Macaroni and cheese
  • Fresh Potatoes
  • Cereal
  • Individually wrapped breakfast items
  • Juice

They’re also accepting monetary donations. Checks may be written to: CALL FOR HELP.

The event will be at the Hearne Fire Department on West 3rd Street from 1 to 5 p.m.

