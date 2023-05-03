Register your kids for a fun summer art camp at the Arts Council

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Summer art camps are back at The Arts Council of Brazos Valley.

There are 18 camps to choose from in a variety of mediums for all ages. Some classes being offered this summer include sketching, painting, weaving, dance, character design, and various other hands-on projects.

Session 1 from June 5-9 includes the options of “Dynamic Sketching” with Ethan Lewis and “Fun with Zines” with River Null.

Session 2 from June 12-16 includes three options. Kids can participate in “Superhero-Mania” with Ethan Lewis, “Tye Dye Rockstar” with Ginna Schoppe, or “Choreo Breakdown” with Dominick Oliver.

Camps continue each week through July 28. You can view dates, prices, and descriptions of each camp on the Arts Council website here.

Programs and Events Coordinator, Jessie Trejo, says summer art camp follows the mission of the Arts Council so closely.

“We want to make art accessible to the Brazos Valley. This is a great way to get the kids doing something during the summer time. We have all kinds of projects they might be interested in or they might find a new passion they never knew about,” she said.

You can choose multiple weeks of camp when you register your child here.

