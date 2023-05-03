Sam Houston State University changes graduation layout, leaves students upset

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Seniors at Sam Houston State University are just one week away from graduation. But this year, students will not be able to walk the stage.

It’s a situation leaving many students upset. Jasmine Prince told KBTX that the graduation changes started out as a rumor within the senior class.

“It has been a rumor for multiple months. I usually don’t believe things unless I have details,” said Prince. “So yesterday, I decided I’m going to call Registrars office myself. She told me, ‘it’s true, you won’t be walking.’ My heart just sank a little bit in that moment. Seriously, we can’t walk on the stage?”

Prince said safety concerns were to blame when she asked why the change was made, but the school couldn’t offer more details.

“For me, even if we don’t walk on the stage, its more about the transparency,” Prince said. “This big decision was made and no answers were given to us. It was just rumors flying around and no official statement has been made to students. We’re just confused.”

Rayven Criswell, another senior at SHSU, said the graduation stage has a deeper meaning for her and her loved ones.

“I’m a first generation student. The only thing that got me through college was the fact I could walk the stage and have my moment,” said Criswell.

She took action on the potential changes on Tuesday by creating a petition that has gained quite the following.

”I created a petition and thought, maybe a couple hundred people will sign it,” said Criswell. “It’s at over 7,500 now I believe and it’s climbing by the minute. The goal is to kind of put this into perspective on their end and realize walking on the stage means a lot to the kids.”

On Wednesday, KBTX confirmed with the university that changes will be in place for Spring 2023 Graduation.

“The university is committed to hosting an event that is accessible and as safe as possible for all guests and participants. Like other universities in the state, we are moving the stage to the floor as part of the ceremony. Graduates will be recognized by name and receive their diplomas from President White. This change will not limit the audience’s view of the graduates.”

The changes put a disappointing cap to an otherwise successful college career.

“I’ve worked really hard in school and handling the jobs I’ve worked during school. I know my hard work is going to pay off,” said Prince. “But, I didn’t want it to happen like this. I don’t think any of us do.”

